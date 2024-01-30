Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coterra Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.