Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coterra Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.
Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
