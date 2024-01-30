Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Real Matters Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.74 million.

