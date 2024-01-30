Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

