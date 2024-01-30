Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

