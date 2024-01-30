Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $18,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

