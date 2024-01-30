Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.29.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.41. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

