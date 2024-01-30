Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

