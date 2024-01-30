Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

