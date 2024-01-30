F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $185.92.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $190,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,729,000 after buying an additional 156,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.