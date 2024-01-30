Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

