Financial Review: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) vs. Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Advantage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $7.14 billion 0.95 $1.90 billion $2.78 8.12 Advantage Energy $731.09 million 1.46 $260.50 million $0.74 8.91

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Antero Resources and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 15.76% 5.74% 2.93% Advantage Energy 29.04% 11.15% 7.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Antero Resources and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 7 5 1 2.54 Advantage Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $29.85, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 27.92%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Advantage Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It provides natural gas, oil, and NGLs primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

