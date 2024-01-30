Financial Survey: Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) vs. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Icade shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Icade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Icade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.04 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 30.28

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Icade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Icade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Icade 0 1 1 0 2.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 112.53%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Icade.

Summary

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust beats Icade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.1 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

About Icade

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

