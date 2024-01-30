First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

