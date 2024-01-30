First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth $948,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.