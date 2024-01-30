First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

