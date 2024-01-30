Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.640-3.800 EPS.

FIVE stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $184.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Five Below by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

