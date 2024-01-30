Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

