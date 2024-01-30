FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $297.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $297.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

View Our Latest Report on FLT

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.