Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,430 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $109.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

