Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after buying an additional 339,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
