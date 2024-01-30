Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,663 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after buying an additional 2,312,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.33.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.