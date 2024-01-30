Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,638.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,568.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,806.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

