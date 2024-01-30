Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $298,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

