Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $248,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

