Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

