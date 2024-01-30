Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $38,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fortinet by 40.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.