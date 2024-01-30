Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,623,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Get Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.