Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $80,000.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.59.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
