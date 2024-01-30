Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

