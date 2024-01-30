Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.40

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.40 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.05 ($0.39). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 136,036 shares traded.

Futura Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,510.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.43.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

