FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

