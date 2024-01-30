FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issued By William Blair

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.43). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

ALNY opened at $180.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $234.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

