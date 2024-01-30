FY2023 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTG. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 127.8% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 257,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,179,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 1,402,288 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

