FY2023 Earnings Forecast for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Zacks Research

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

JBT stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $125.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,359,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

