FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUG. Desjardins boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.45.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$16.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

