FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lowered by Analyst

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.51. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.86 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

