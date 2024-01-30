FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Cut by Analyst

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mativ in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Mativ’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mativ’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE MATV opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Mativ has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.20 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $20,835,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth about $11,783,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 23.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.70%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

