FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.40). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $104.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.