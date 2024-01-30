FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Decreased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

