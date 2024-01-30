FY2023 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Cut by Analyst

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.15 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$185.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.2 %

TRI opened at C$200.56 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$151.86 and a 52 week high of C$205.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.56. The firm has a market cap of C$91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.