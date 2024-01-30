FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $19.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.65. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $22.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $27.05 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

BIIB stock opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.62. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

