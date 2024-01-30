FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Belite Bio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLTE opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

