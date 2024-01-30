FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Prothena stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.29. Prothena has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

