FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share.

Get Biohaven alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.8 %

Biohaven stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17).

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.