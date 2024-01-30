GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
