GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JOB stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 345.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 862,630 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 218,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

