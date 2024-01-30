General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,906 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of General Motors worth $45,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

GM opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

