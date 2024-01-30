Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

