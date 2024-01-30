Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 2.23.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on GCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.