Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCHRF opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Georg Fischer has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $77.31.
About Georg Fischer
