Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $471.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.