Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

